The President of the Confederation of African Volleyball, Bushra Hajij, has commended Ghana’s efforts to promote volleyball, calling for increased investment and media support to help the sport thrive across the continent.

‎

‎During a recent visit to Ghana, Madam Hajij praised the Ministry of Sports and Recreation for successfully staging the Kalibi Zone 3 Volleyball Championship, describing the tournament as vibrant and highly competitive.

‎

‎She said she was impressed by the level of talent on display and expressed confidence in Africa’s ability to compete strongly on the global stage.

‎

‎“Africa has great potential in volleyball,” she noted, urging Ghana and other nations to remain committed to participating in international competitions. “The roots of volleyball are strong on this continent, and we must harness that strength to achieve greater heights.”

‎

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, echoed her sentiments, stressing that volleyball deserves greater national attention.

‎

‎“Volleyball is deeply rooted in Africa and deserves the attention needed for it to flourish,” he said. “With greater investment and support, our sport can compete on the global stage, opening up countless opportunities for our players and countries.”

‎

‎Madam Hajij also appealed to the media to play a more active role in promoting the sport, arguing that sustained coverage would help attract sponsorship and vital resources.

‎

‎“We need media support to keep volleyball relevant and competitive internationally,” she added.



‎

‎Mr Adams reiterated Ghana’s commitment to sports development, explaining that the government is working to improve sports infrastructure nationwide under presidential directives aimed at nurturing talent and strengthening various disciplines.

‎

‎As Ghana continues to host and participate in regional championships, both leaders agree that collective effort from government, media and private sponsors will be crucial if African volleyball is to achieve greater global recognition.