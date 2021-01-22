47 minutes ago

Africa's Covid-19 case fatality rate is now higher than the global average, which is "worrying and concerning", according to the head of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The continent's death rate stands at 2.5% against a global average of 2.2% and the number of nations recording higher rates is growing, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong told reporters.

Earlier during the pandemic, Africa recorded lower death rates than the global average, Mr Nkengasong said.

But in the "second wave" 21 African nations had a death rate above 3%. They are Sudan, Egypt, Liberia, Mali, Chad, Niger, The Gambia, Tunisia, Eswatini, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

The continent has so far confirmed 3.3 million Covid-19 cases with 2.7 million recoveries and 81,000 deaths.