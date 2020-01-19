4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah is close to joining Italian Serie A side Lecce from Turkish outfit Malatyaspor.

Lecce have officially sold Andrea Tabanelli to Frosinone and are on the verge of bringing in Afriyie Acquah from Yeni Malatyaspor.

A statement confirmed that midfielder Tabanelli, who turns 30 next month, has completed his permanent transfer to Serie B outfit Frosinone.

He had made 13 Serie A appearances this season, scoring one goal.

His replacement is set to be Ghana international Acquah, as Sportitalia claim Lecce have agreed terms with both the player and his current club Malatyaspor.

It’s possible that there will be an exchange, as Giannelli Imbula could go to Turkey in his place.

This is a return to Italy for Acquah, who also played for Empoli, Torino, Sampdoria, Parma and Palermo, joining Malatyaspor over the summer.