1 hour ago

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited eight foreign based players for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria.

Ghana will travel to Annaba for the 1st leg on Friday, March 24, 2023 before hosting the North Africans at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Wednesday, March 28, 2023.

The invited players include FC Basel midfielder Emmanuel Essiam, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Sporting Lisbon and Emmanuel Yeboah of CFR Cruj.

Others include, Alex Sarfo, Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland), Zubairu Ibrahim (FK Jedinstvo Ub) former Hearts of Oak midfielder Adams Salim (FC Cincinnati) and Daniel Afriyie Banierh who now plays for FC Zurich.

The aforementioned foreign based players have all arrived in Accra and teamed up with the local component ahead of the trip to Algeria for the 1st leg.

The winner of the two legs qualify to the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.