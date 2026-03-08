3 hours ago

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh continued his fine form in Switzerland by scoring in FC Aarau’s emphatic victory over Étoile Carouge FC in the Swiss Challenge League.

‎Barnieh played a key role in Aarau’s dominant display, finding the net as his side secured a comfortable win in the second-tier clash.

‎The goal adds to the Ghanaian forward’s impressive tally this season, taking him to nine goals and five assists in the league campaign.

‎Since joining Aarau, the former Accra Hearts of Oak striker has established himself as an important attacking option for the club, regularly contributing with goals and creativity.

Barnieh’s consistent performances have helped boost Aarau’s ambitions in the Swiss Challenge League, with the 23-year-old continuing to prove his value in the team’s attack.