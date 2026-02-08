1 hour ago

Ghanaian teenager Jerry Afriyie once again announced himself on the big stage in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, scoring inside five minutes for RAAL La Louvière in their clash with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise on Sunday.

The 19-year-old forward wasted no time in making his mark, finding the net in the fifth minute to give the newly promoted side a dream start away from home. His early goal briefly stunned Union SG and underlined Afriyie’s growing reputation as a player who thrives against the league’s heavyweight teams.

However, the hosts responded with composure and experience, turning the game around to claim a 2–1 victory and all three points, despite RAAL La Louvière’s spirited display.

Although his side left empty-handed, Afriyie’s goal continued an impressive debut season in Belgium’s top flight. He has now scored four league goals, with strikes coming against some of the division’s biggest names, including Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge.

For a 19-year-old adapting to life in a demanding league, Afriyie’s ability for delivering on the biggest occasions has been a bright spot for RAAL La Louvière and a reminder of why he is regarded as one of Ghana’s most exciting young attacking prospects.