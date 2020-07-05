2 hours ago

Frank Osei, known widely in entertainment circles as Afriyie Wutah, has tied the knot with his beautiful longtime girlfriend in an amazing ceremony which sees him permanently off the bachelor’s market.

The award-winning musician, formerly of Wutah group, walked down the aisle with his pretty queen this weekend.

The wedding ceremony was attended by friends, family members and some colleagues in the entertainment industry.

A photo from the glamorous ceremony saw the bride and groom seated in royalty as they were clothed in regal Kente and beamed with smiles on their big day.

Afriyie Wutah and Wutah Kobby took the nation by storm with their many hit songs. After years of working together, the duo went their separate ways.

Afriyie went on to produce a number of songs including Love Of My Life, Go Gaga, I Do, Sorry, and Get There One Day.