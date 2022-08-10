1 hour ago

Nigerian afrobeats star of hit song Buga, Kizz Daniel, has apologized to Tanzanians for failing to show up for a performance there over the weekend.

He was supposed to sing at the Summer Amplified Show, but could not make it due to what he described as circumstances beyond his control including flight issues and missing equipment.

"I must apologize to the fans. None of this was intentional," he said.

"I didn’t mean to disrespect the fans," he continued.

He has promised to make up for what happened by doing a free show.

On Sunday fans got angry about the no-show and even proceeded to allegedly vandalize the concert venue, which led to reports of Kizz Daniel's arrest.

However, the singer said he was not arrested, but authorities invited him for questioning over the chaotic scenes at the concert venue.