Culture Management Group (CMG) has officially announced that AfroFuture Ghana 2025 will take place on December 28 and 29 at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra, promising another unforgettable celebration of African creativity and culture. The event is powered by Afreximbank and Martell.

Headlining this year’s edition is Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Asake, joined by South African DJ duo TxC, Ghanaian singer Moliy, rap sensation King Paluta, and Afrobeat innovator Mavo. The DJ lineup includes DJ Obi & Obi’s House, ADDJ, DJ Loft, and the high-energy duo K-Dawg & EZPass.

The 2025 festival theme, “African Nostalgia,” celebrates the shared memories and traditions connecting Africans across generations and borders, through food, music, art, fashion, and community.

“African Nostalgia is the heartbeat of AfroFuture 2025. It’s a celebration of what shaped us yesterday and the fuel for building the African Dream of tomorrow,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and Co-Founder of CMG.

Beyond the two-day concert, AfroFuture will feature a week of immersive events across Accra, blending entertainment, innovation, and community spirit. Key highlights include:



Battle of Jollof Basketball Game – December 27, Bukom Arena

In partnership with the Basketball Africa League, this celebrity basketball showdown combines music, sports, and culture.



Fashion Night Out – December 30, Nubuke Museum

A celebration of African design featuring runway shows, installations, panel talks, and live performances.



New Year’s Eve Extravaganza with PVO – December 31, La Palm

AfroFuture’s 8th annual New Year’s Eve party, presented by Positive Vibes Only (PVO), promises high-energy fun with music, food, and fashion.



Afro Expo – December 18–31, various locations in Accra

A month-long showcase of African innovation featuring masterclasses, film screenings, book talks, wellness sessions, and networking events.

"Every AfroFuture Festival is a reminder that the future of Black culture is being written right here in Africa. Our 2025 edition builds on that vision by bringing together artists and innovators shaping the next generation,” said Akosua Ayim, CMG’s Director of Operations. “

Tickets for AfroFuture Ghana 2025 are now available at www.afrofuture.com.