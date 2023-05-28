5 hours ago

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) ‘Artiste Of The Year’ Black Sherif took the Afronation stage by storm when he performed alongside Nigerian musician Burna Boy in Miami, America.

Immediately he joined Burna Boy on the stage, they put up an electrifying performance of the Second Sermon Remix.

Patrons of the event were captivated by Black Sherif’s unique sound and commanding stage presence, solidifying his mark as a rising star.

The enthusiastic patrons sang along to every lyric of the song showcasing the incredible reception he received.

The collaboration between Black Sherif and Burna Boy began when the Nigerian superstar expressed interest in featuring on the track “Second Sermon” after repeatedly sharing and playing it on social media in 2021.

They have since performed the song together on many local and international stages including Saturday, May 27, 2023’s ‘Afronation’ concert.

Watch the video below

Source: citifmonline