59 minutes ago

Ghana’s dance duo Afronitaaa and Abigail have made it to the finals of the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent show.

Stunning both the audience and judges with their electrifying semi-final performance, the duo delivered a performance that left everyone in awe.

Their medley of popular hits, including Fuse ODG’s “Azonto,” Beyoncé’s “Run The World,” and Toofan’s “Gweta,” matched with their energetic dance moves as they showcased their versatility and cultural pride.

Simon Cowell, one of the show's judges, was visibly impressed, remarking, “What is happening behind me is more important than what I say,” in praise of their eclectic performance.

This sentiment was echoed by the audience, who gave Afronitaaa and Abigail a standing ovation, showering them with praise even during the judges' evaluation sessions.

The official Instagram page of Britain's Got Talent confirmed their success with a post: “Your votes have sent Abigail & Afronitaaa straight through to Sunday’s FINAL! Congratulations! #BGT.”

This announcement has generated excitement among fans, eagerly anticipating their final performance.