The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, could not hold back his frustrations at residents of the Kintampo North Constituency in the Bono East Region during a campaign event at the constituency.

Speaking in a video clip of the campaign event which has gone viral, Ken Agyapong accused the people of Kintampo North of being ungrateful to his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, despite all the things NPP governments do for Kintampo North, they keep voting for the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He indicated that he has the power, as Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company, to grant the request for the construction of an AstroTurf in Kintampo North but he is not going to do it.

“If you don’t vote for us and you ask us for development... I’m the chairman of Ghana Gas and I can give the approval for you to get the AstroTurf but I will not do it because you always vote against us.

“You take all the things in the world, but you don’t vote for us. So, I’m not bringing it (the AstroTurf) to you... we gave you a Controller-General but you were not pleased, we gave you the Director General of Immigration, and you were not pleased. What again should we give you for you to be grateful?" he asked in Twi.

He added, “We have to tell you the truth, we must not fear human beings. You also ask us for things and we do them for you but after that, you say you are members of the NDC. You vote for the NDC and no development comes here."

The Assin Central legislator challenged the chiefs and people of Kintampo to vote for the NPP in the December 7, 2024, general elections, for them to get the needed development.

Watch a video of his remarks below: