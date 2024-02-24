4 hours ago

Afua Asantewaa, who attempted a Guinness World Record sing-a-thon - longest individual singing marathon - has reacted to the outcome of her bid.

This follows an unsuccessful verdict issued on February 23, 2024 by the organizers of the award scheme.

Asantewaa announced her reaction in social media posts, hours after the verdict, and hinted at her next course of action.

“The news of the outcome of my Sing-a-thon attempt came a few minutes as I was preparing to host a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“I would announce my next line of action in a few days. Thank you all for your love and support. When life hands you lemons, turn them into lemonade. Success is sweetest when snatched out of the jaws of defeat,” Afua said in a Facebook post on February 23, 2024.

Guinness World Records, in a tweet on Friday, February 23, 2024, officially declared that Asantewaa's attempt to break the record was not successful.

Their tweet read, “Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans.”

Asantewaa initiated her record-breaking endeavor on December 24, 2023, with the goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon. Despite her initial plan to end on December 27, she extended the marathon to 126 hours and 52 minutes after consulting with her team.

The event, hosted at the Akwaaba Village in Accra near the Kotoka International Airport, garnered immense support, with thousands in attendance. Notable personalities from the Ghanaian showbiz scene, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah were present to show their support for the historic event.