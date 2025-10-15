2 hours ago

More than six years after the brutal killing of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, the Madina District Court has discharged the prime suspect, Daniel Owusu Koranteng, following a directive from the Attorney General’s Office to discontinue prosecution.

The move has reignited public outrage and renewed doubts over the commitment to justice in one of the country’s most high-profile journalist killings.

Chief Inspector Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo, the lead prosecutor, told the court on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, that the Attorney General had instructed the police to withdraw all charges against Daniel Koranteng.

Acting on that directive, the presiding judge ordered his immediate discharge.

Daniel Owusu Koranteng—also known as Kwasi Amakye—was the Managing Director of ISPY Company, a private security and surveillance firm.

He had been facing charges of murder and abetment of murder in connection with the assassination of Suale, a member of the Tiger Eye P.I. investigative team led by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Daniel Owusu Koranteng and Ahmed Suale both worked for Anas on Tiger Eye projects before leaving the group.

Ahmed Suale was shot multiple times by unidentified assailants in January 2019 while driving home in Madina, Accra.

His killing came months after the release of Tiger Eye’s explosive “Number 12” documentary, which exposed widespread corruption in Ghanaian football and implicated several officials, including top figures in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Ahmed Suale’s murder shocked the nation and drew international condemnation from press freedom and human rights groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Amnesty International.

Many linked the attack to earlier public incitement by former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, who had shown Suale’s photograph on television, describing him as “dangerous” and urging the public to “deal with him” if seen.

Daniel Koranteng, who once worked alongside Suale at Tiger Eye, was arrested in 2024 after a joint investigation involving the Ghana Police Service and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Police said his phone records placed him near the scene of the murder on the night Ahmed Suale was killed.

He was also accused of providing Ahmed Suale’s images to Kennedy Agyapong before the attack, a claim he consistently denied.

During earlier court appearances, Daniel Koranteng admitted to knowing Suale personally and to having photographed him, but insisted he never sold or shared the pictures with anyone.

His counsel, Kofi Essel, argued that the case was politically charged and lacked sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

In May 2025, Daniel Koranteng was granted bail by an Accra High Court, sparking mixed public reactions. While some saw it as a procedural step, others believed it foreshadowed the state’s lack of will to pursue the case to its conclusion.

Media rights advocates, including the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), have since expressed disappointment, calling for transparency and renewed commitment to finding the real perpetrators of the crime.

For many Ghanaians, the discontinuation of the case represents yet another failure of the justice system to protect journalists and uphold accountability.