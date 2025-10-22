54 minutes ago

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that the assets of the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, have been frozen, with steps underway to have them confiscated by the state.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, Dr. Ayine revealed that investigators had frozen a fixed deposit account belonging to Mr. Hanan at the Republic Bank, Labone Branch in Accra, containing GH¢10 million.

He further announced that several vehicles and more than 61 luxury handbags linked to the couple had also been seized as part of the ongoing investigations.

According to Dr. Ayine, the move is part of efforts to recover public funds allegedly diverted during Mr. Hanan’s tenure at NAFCO and to prevent the dissipation of suspected proceeds of crime.

“We have frozen all these assets and will be taking steps to have them confiscated by the state in the course of the criminal proceedings,” Dr. Ayine stated. “In terms of liquid assets, we have frozen a fixed deposit account belonging to Mr. Hanan containing GH¢10 million at Republic Bank, Labone Branch, Accra. Additionally, we have also frozen several vehicles and over 61 luxury handbags,” he added.

The Attorney General confirmed that the frozen assets include both movable and immovable properties allegedly acquired through illicit means.