The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has announced that his office will prosecute Percival Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and related entities following investigations into alleged financial crimes linked to a Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) contract.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, December 22, 2025, Dr Ayine said the case emerged after the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) flagged suspicious transactions involving an account held by Pomar Universal Ghana Limited at First Bank Ghana Limited.

“In the case involving Mr Percival Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana, the Financial Intelligence Centre filed a suspicious transaction report with First Bank Ghana Limited concerning transactions on an account belonging to Pomaa Universal Ghana Limited, a company owned by Ekua Pomaa,” he stated.

Following the report, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) commenced investigations, which established that Pomar Universal Ghana Limited, owned entirely by Ekua Pomaa, was a legitimate contractor awarded a FIDEL Rose contract by COCOBOD in December 2020. The contract was valued at GH¢29.5 million.

Dr Ayine explained that although the project commenced and an initial payment was properly deposited into the legitimate company’s account, subsequent transactions raised serious concerns.

“While the project started and the first payment was correctly made to Pomar Universal Ghana Limited, later payments revealed issues of misrepresentation, forgery and unauthorised handling of cheques,” he said.

Investigations further uncovered that Mr Akpaloo allegedly incorporated a second company with a deceptively similar name.

“Our investigations revealed that Akpaloo secretly incorporated another company, distinct from Pomaa Universal Ghana Limited, called Pomah Universal Ghana Limited, deliberately adding an ‘H’ to the name,” Dr Ayine disclosed.

He said that between December 2022 and June 2024, Mr Akpaloo allegedly diverted payments meant for the legitimate contractor.

“During that period, Akpaloo collected eight cheques issued by COCOBOD in the name of Pomah Universal Ghana Limited, amounting to GH¢3,169,432.22, and deposited them into the account of his own company,” he stated.

According to the Attorney-General, Ekua Pomaa was unaware of both the existence of the second company and the diversion of funds until COCOBOD contacted her in June 2024 over outstanding balances on the contract.

“She subsequently discovered that Akpaloo had redirected the payments without her knowledge or consent,” he added.

Dr Ayine also revealed allegations of forgery linked to the contract.

“Ekua Pomaa alleged that Akpaloo forged her signature on the COCOBOD contract, using her former name, Mercy Owusu, to secure the agreement without her authorisation,” he said.

He noted that internal investigations conducted by First Bank Ghana Limited corroborated the findings.

“The bank confirmed the fraud allegations, concluding that Akpaloo knowingly misrepresented ownership of the cheques and deposited them into the wrong account, while also acknowledging operational lapses on its part,” Dr Ayine stated.

The Attorney-General identified the suspects in the case as Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Pomah Universal Ghana Limited, and Delvin Akpaloo, his wife.

“The evidence shows that they engaged in several criminal offences, including stealing, forgery and money laundering. They will be charged by my office upon resumption of work after the Christmas holidays,” he said.