2 hours ago

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has rejected claims that the government’s flagship “Big Push” infrastructure programme relies heavily on sole sourcing, insisting that the data tells a different story.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, March 24, he clarified that only 44 percent of major contracts under the initiative were awarded through sole sourcing.

“Let me be very clear: only 44 percent of all major contracts under the Big Push initiative were awarded through sole sourcing. This is far from the claim that the Ministry relies heavily on this method,” he stated.

Mr. Agbodza explained that the Ministry adopted a blend of procurement methods, all in line with legal requirements, to meet the urgency of critical road projects.

He noted that some contracts were extensions of previously competitively awarded projects—an approach aimed at speeding up completion and avoiding delays associated with restarting procurement processes.

According to the Minister:



23 projects were sole-sourced at a cost of GH¢14.8 billion



Over 400 contracts were awarded through open competitive bidding

He described the scale of competitive procurement as unprecedented, arguing that it would be misleading to suggest the Ministry predominantly relies on sole sourcing.

The clarification comes amid increasing public and political scrutiny over procurement practices under the Big Push programme.

Members of the Minority in Parliament have raised concerns about transparency, calling for full disclosure of contract details. The concerns were amplified following allegations by The Fourth Estate, which questioned aspects of procurement, including possible cost inflation and irregularities.

Despite the criticism, the Minister maintained that all procurement decisions were justified and aligned with the need to deliver timely and critical infrastructure projects across the country.