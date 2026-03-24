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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has dismissed claims that the government’s Big Push Infrastructure Programme is dominated by sole sourcing, insisting that all contracts have been awarded in strict compliance with Ghana’s procurement laws.

Addressing Parliament, he described allegations of widespread sole sourcing as misleading and unfounded, noting that only 44 percent of major contracts were awarded through that method, while over 400 contracts have gone through open competitive tendering.

Mr. Agbodza explained that a mixed procurement approach, as permitted by law, was necessary to respond to the urgency of fixing Ghana’s deteriorating road network. He warned that relying solely on lengthy procurement processes could delay critical projects and increase overall costs.

He further revealed that 23 abandoned road projects valued at GH¢14.88 billion, inherited from the previous administration, have now been absorbed into the programme and given dedicated funding. Key projects include the Suame Interchange, Ofankor–Nsawam Road, and Adenta–Dodowa Road.

According to the Minister, the initiative is structured around 12 economic corridors, divided into 54 lots to enhance competition and speed up delivery. He added that more than 2,000 kilometres of roads across all 16 regions are currently under construction or rehabilitation.

On value for money, Mr. Agbodza outlined several safeguards, including:



Government-led surveys and designs



Independent value-for-money assessments



Strict monitoring to ensure payments are made only for work completed

He also rejected criticisms based on cost-per-kilometre comparisons, arguing that such analyses often ignore differences in project complexity, including interchanges, bridges, and other engineering requirements.

The Minister noted that the programme remains subject to parliamentary oversight and independent validation, while also pointing to inherited financial challenges. He said some projects awarded in 2024 lacked proper funding, contributing to arrears exceeding GH¢40 billion, with government already paying over GH¢11 billion to reduce the backlog.

Reaffirming his stance, Mr. Agbodza maintained that sole sourcing is the exception, not the norm, and that there has been no breach of procurement laws. He urged Parliament and the public to support the initiative, cautioning against misinformation.

“The Big Push is delivering real results across the country,” he stated.