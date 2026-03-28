4 hours ago

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has appealed to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to extend the deadline for clearing existing stock following the directive banning the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small containers.

AGI President, Dr Kofi Nsiah-Poku, said although manufacturers support the intent behind the policy, the current transition period is too short and could result in significant financial losses across the industry.

According to him, many producers still hold large volumes of raw materials and finished products, making it difficult to comply within the stipulated timeframe.

“Manufacturers are not opposed to the policy itself,” he explained. “Their concern is the limited time available to exhaust existing stock.”

He made these remarks during an AGI policy dialogue themed ‘Strengthening public-private dialogue in policy formulation’, which brought together key stakeholders including manufacturers, regulatory bodies, the FDA and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The FDA directive, which took effect in March 2026, targets alcoholic beverages in sachets and containers below 300 millilitres. The measure is aimed at curbing alcohol abuse, particularly among young people, following reports of students smuggling such products into schools during instructional hours.

However, AGI argues that the abrupt implementation has placed considerable operational and financial pressure on manufacturers. Dr Nsiah-Poku revealed that some companies are holding substantial unsold inventory, with one firm reportedly sitting on up to 17 million units.

He warned that without an extension, the financial impact on the sector could be severe.

To address the situation, AGI is proposing a revised transition period of up to 12 months, or at the very least an extension to the end of the year, to allow for a more orderly phase-out of affected products.

“We have begun discussions with the FDA and are hopeful that an extension will be granted,” he said. “What we are asking for is reasonable—just more time.”

Industry players also point out that production and supply cycles typically extend beyond six months, with some companies planning up to 18 months ahead. As a result, the directive has disrupted procurement processes, production schedules and distribution plans.

Beyond immediate financial losses, AGI cautions that a rushed transition could lead to job losses and render specialised machinery for sachet production obsolete.

AGI Chief Executive Officer, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, stressed the importance of stronger collaboration between regulators and industry, noting that inadequate consultation can undermine effective policy implementation.

“The issue is not necessarily the policy, but the lack of early engagement,” he said. “When regulators and industry work together, businesses are better able to plan and adapt, reducing potential losses.”

He added that while efforts to curb alcohol abuse are commendable, enforcement of existing regulations—such as age restrictions on alcohol sales—should be strengthened alongside new measures.

AGI is therefore urging the FDA to adopt a more collaborative approach by engaging manufacturers to assess stock levels and agree on a realistic compliance timeline.

“Let us evaluate the stock on hand and determine a practical period for clearance,” Dr Nsiah-Poku said. “That is the best way to implement the policy without causing unnecessary disruption.”

The appeal comes amid broader calls for improved public-private dialogue in policy formulation, with stakeholders emphasising the need for transparency, evidence-based decision-making and timely consultation.

AGI maintains that the outcome of ongoing engagements with the FDA will be crucial in ensuring the policy achieves its public health goals without destabilising the manufacturing sector.