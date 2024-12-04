10 hours ago

The Agomeda D.A. Basic School in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region is grappling with significant challenges in delivering Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education due to the lack of a functional computer lab and adequate equipment.

Currently, the school relies on a single, dilapidated laptop owned by the teacher in charge, which has proven insufficient for the student population.

Despite the inclusion of ICT in Ghana’s educational curriculum, the school has yet to benefit from modern ICT facilities since the subject’s introduction.

Management of the school revealed that students take turns using the outdated laboratory, which falls far below standard requirements. Presently, the lab is equipped with only one desktop computer, leaving students without the essential foundation in ICT studies.

In a bid to address these challenges, the school recently held a fundraising event to gather resources and draw attention to its plight.

The event, spearheaded by the Queen Mother of Agomeda, Nana Dr Korlekwor Korli-Yohi III, brought together stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, school administrators, and community members. It also marked the launch of the school’s 60th-anniversary celebrations and served as a rallying call for alumni to support their alma mater.

Under the theme “Educating the Child in a Conducive School Environment: The Role of Stakeholders,” the Queen Mother urged all concerned organisations, community groups, and policymakers to assist the school in creating a better learning environment.

“Quality education for a child is a collective responsibility amongst various stakeholders,” she said, calling for greater involvement from the business community and government to support the school’s initiatives.

Nana Dr Korlekwor Korli-Yohi emphasised the importance of equipping learners with the knowledge and skills necessary for future success and pledged the continued support of traditional leadership in fostering a united community and responsible parenting.

The school’s headteacher, Rev Jonathan Tetteh Kugblenu, highlighted the difficulty of teaching ICT to the school’s 350 students without the appropriate tools.

“As the world rapidly becomes more digital, it is imperative that our students have access to the tools and resources that will help them excel in the 21st century.

“A well-equipped ICT lab will not only foster digital literacy but will also provide our students with the skills they need to navigate the increasingly technology-driven world,” he said.

Rev Kugblenu also stressed the need for a dedicated library, saying “A dedicated library will serve as a hub for research, reading, and independent learning—empowering our students to explore new ideas and expand their knowledge.”

Additionally, he raised concerns about the deteriorating state of the school’s classrooms, which urgently require rehabilitation.

He called on non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders to help refurbish the ICT lab and equip the school with the necessary resources.