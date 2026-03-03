8 hours ago

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has finally regained her freedom after being released from the Nsawam Prison, following a successful appeal that drastically reduced her prison sentence.

Agradaa was initially sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour on July 3, 2025, after being found guilty of defrauding by false pretences. However, an appeal at the High Court set aside that sentence, describing it as “unusually harsh and excessive.”

In its ruling, the court imposed a fresh custodial sentence of 12 calendar months, to run from the date of her conviction on July 3, 2025. Having already served eight months, Nana Agradaa completed the revised sentence and was subsequently released.

The appeal court, presided over by Justice Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, noted that the offence involved only two victims and an amount of GH¢1,000, factors which the court said did not justify the original 15-year sentence.

The court further ordered Nana Agradaa to refund the GH¢1,000 to the victims, stressing that the law does not prescribe a minimum mandatory prison sentence for the offence of defrauding by false pretences.

“Considering all the circumstances of the case together, I came to the irresistible conclusion that the sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment imposed on the appellant was indeed unusually harsh and excessive,” the judgment stated.

Following her release, Nana Agradaa has reunited with her husband and family.

“Thank God my wife is finally home,” her husband, Angel Asiamah, wrote in a social media post.

Nana Agradaa is also expected to join members of her church later in the day for fellowship, marking her first public appearance since regaining her freedom.