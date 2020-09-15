2 hours ago

Agrimall has launched the the Agrimall Agri-Business Support Challenge, meant to provide free advertorial support to new and existing Agri-businesses

The web-based e-commerce platform designed with farmers, suppliers and buyers needs in mind is looking at providing the springboard for the marketing of the country's agricultural produce.

The platform, which is the first and total agribusiness online marketplace in Ghana, delivers the first in-market online store to give total digitized marketing solutions.

Agrimall also facilitates the matching of supply and demand over alternative and specific agricultural markets using the best digital technology.

Agrimall helps connect your agro-business to over 500-700 thousand prospective buyers/consumers in Ghana and beyond daily using our platform.

"It gives us pleasure to announce the launch of the Agrimall Agri-Business Support Challenge. This initiative seeks to provide free advertorial support to new and existing Agri-businesses within the operational scope of the agriculture value chain using our online digitized platform and our social media handles," official information indicates.

To participate:

1. Share a flyer about your Agri-Business on your Face book page with the hashtag #AgrimallAgri-BusinessSupportChallenge and tag Agrimall.

2. The First 100 designs wins up to Ghc250 worth of free advertorials for 30 days on our digitized platform.

3. The Top 10 designs wins up to Ghc 400 worth of free advertorials for 60 days on our digitized platform and social media handles

5. Deadline: 15th September, 2020.

6. Visit Agrimall.com.gh for T&C.