5 hours ago

The Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana (CAG) is calling on the Ministry of Trade, allied agencies, and national security authorities to launch an immediate audit of the country’s rice market, describing the situation as a “national agricultural emergency.”

The Chamber warns that Ghana’s grain sector is in crisis, with over 1.2 million metric tonnes of rice, maize, and soya beans remaining unsold across the country — a situation that has left many farmers struggling financially.

According to CAG, the glut stems from poor market coordination, restrictive policies, and increasing rice imports, which have pushed down farm-gate prices and destabilised the local market. Despite local rice production reaching about 900,000 metric tonnes against an annual consumption of 1.9 million metric tonnes, large stocks of both milled and paddy rice remain unsold.

The Chamber says weak enforcement of quality and import standards, as well as smuggling and the circulation of expired imported rice, have further worsened the crisis.

CAG’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Kofiuto Morrison, said the proposed audit would help ensure tax compliance, verify stock levels, and remove substandard rice from the market.

“We are calling on the Ministry of Trade and its allied agencies, as well as national security, to urgently go into the market, map all available brands, and check which are paying the right taxes,” Morrison said on Channel One Newsroom on Tuesday, November 4.

“Authorities should also inspect warehouses to confirm stock levels, while the Food and Drugs Authority and Standards Authority must check for substandard rice to ensure a comprehensive audit,” he added.

Beyond the immediate audit, CAG is urging government to adopt medium-term measures to stabilise the market. These include a three-month suspension of rice imports, the repeal of restrictive soya bean export regulations, and the creation of a Strategic Grain Reserve Procurement Programme to buy surplus produce directly from farmers.

According to the Chamber, such interventions are crucial to prevent further losses, restore confidence among local producers, and strengthen Ghana’s food security framework.