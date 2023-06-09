1 hour ago

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has asserted that his colleague actor Agya Koo's luxurious-looking mansion was financed using funds from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign after Agya Koo endorsed the party.

Speaking in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Oboy Sikki alleged that Agya Koo was facing difficulties in the movie industry and found financial respite through an endorsement deal with the NPP in 2016.

According to him, Agya Koo's endorsement deal with the NPP provided him with a substantial amount of money, which enabled him to embark on the construction of his plush mansion.

The actor alleged that the funds used for building the mansion did not originate from the movie industry but were rather a result of NPP campaign money.

“Agya was sidelined in the movie industry, so things weren’t going well for him, so in 2016, he went to do an endorsement for NPP, and that is where he got enough money. So, I want to explain to Ghanaians that, for us, the movie actors, if we can build, our money cannot build a proper house.

“So, all those who have built in Accra with these big mansions are not funds from the movie industry, so if anybody says so, that is a very big lie. The NPP money helped Agya to fund his building …with my knowledge and the things I know, that money was used for the building,” he said.

Oboy Siki further revealed that in 2020, Agya Koo engaged in another endorsement deal with the NPP in Cape Coast, alleging that he received a significant sum of money.

The actor maintained that the truth behind Agya Koo's mansion was that it was initially financed by the actor himself but later completed using political funds.

“In 2020, he went to do another endorsement for NPP in Cape Coast and took a lot of money, per my knowledge, because those times I was following politics, I know the inside and outside of politics, but I haven’t involved myself.

“The truth is that for that building, he started with his own money, but the finishing was done with political money. I am telling you the truth, and even the last time I told him to his face that I would tell the public about it, so in case he hears, he shouldn’t be surprised. Lastly, he has also gone to endorse Kennedy, and he is going to take another big money.

Popular Ghanaian actor Alexander Kofi Adu, often known as Agya Koo, celebrated his 54th birthday on May 25, 2023.

Even though it has been a little over a week since he officially celebrated his birthday, the multi-talented actor and musician threw a birthday party and officially opened his new plush mansion in Kumasi.

The house-warming cum birthday party has drawn praise and criticism on social media platforms.