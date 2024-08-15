3 hours ago

The Secretary to the Okyenhene, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, has initiated a GH₵10 million defamation lawsuit against political activist and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Hopeson Adorye and Media General, the parent company of TV3 and Onua TV.

The legal action stems from comments made by Hopeson Adorye during an appearance on Onua TV on July 26, 2024.

During the broadcast, Adorye allegedly made several defamatory statements, including claims that Ofori-Atta co-authored a controversial document known as “Agyapadie.”

Allegations by Hopeson Adorye

In his statements, Adorye claimed to have inside knowledge of the authors of the “Agyapadie” document, asserting that Ofori-Atta was involved in its creation.

He further suggested that the document detailed widespread corruption and collusion within the Ofori Panin Stool and Okyeman, including alleged involvement in illegal mining activities (galamsey) across Ghana.

Mr. Adorye is quoted as saying, “I know… the name of the writer. His name has been mentioned here. He is my very good friend… The technical team led by D M Ofori-Atta should further evaluate the following details in order to choose the appropriate sites, galamsey.”

He went on to accuse Mr. Ofori-Atta and others of planning to monopolise Ghana’s gold deposits, questioning their integrity and loyalty to the nation.

Ofori-Atta’s response

In the defamation suit, filed on August 14, 2024, Ofori-Atta, through his lawyer Bright Okyere-Agyekum, strongly refuted the allegations.

He contends that the claims made by Adorye are false and damaging to his reputation and that of the Ofori Panin Fie and Okyeman. Ofori-Atta denies any involvement in the creation or dissemination of the “Agyapadeɛ” document, describing it as a “propagandist piece” that had been largely ignored until Adorye brought it into the spotlight.

Legal remedies

Ofori-Atta is seeking several legal remedies, including a declaration that the statements made by Adorye on Onua TV are defamatory, and GH₵10million in damages.

Additionally, he is requesting a public apology and retraction of the statements, as well as a permanent injunction to prevent Adorye and Media General from making further defamatory comments.

Source: Graphic.com.gh