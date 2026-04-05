16 hours ago

‎Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Agyei continued his impressive run of individual form by registering his first assist of the season, despite Dundee United falling to a 4-2 defeat against Rangers FC in the Scottish Premiership.

The 21-year-old, who recently picked up the club’s Goal of the Month award, played a key role in Dundee United’s attacking play, setting up one of their goals in an entertaining but ultimately disappointing afternoon for the hosts.

‎Rangers, however, proved too strong over the course of the game, capitalising on their chances to secure all three points and maintain their momentum in the league.

For Agyei, the assist marks another positive step in his development, as he continues to grow in confidence and influence since breaking into the team.

‎Despite the defeat, his recent performances, highlighted by both his award-winning goal and latest contribution, offer encouragement for Dundee United as they look to finish the season strongly.

The young Ghanaian will now aim to build on this momentum and further establish himself as a key figure for the club in the closing stages of the campaign.