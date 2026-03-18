2 hours ago

Tensions within the cocoa sector took a dramatic political turn in the Ashanti Region as aggrieved cocoa farmers in the Ahafo Ano North District rejected an engagement with local leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and instead opted to meet with the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

The development reflects deepening frustration among farmers following the government’s recent decision to reduce the cocoa producer price, a move that has sparked protests and widespread discontent across cocoa-growing communities.

The incident occurred at Bonkrom – Tepa where the Minority, led by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, had scheduled an interaction with cocoa farmers as part of a broader nationwide tour to assess the impact of the price reduction.

However, on the same day, local NDC leadership also reportedly arranged a separate meeting with the farmers, creating a direct clash of engagements and setting the stage for what would become a politically charged standoff.

According to the farmers, they deliberately chose to boycott the NDC meeting, arguing that the party and government had failed to engage them before announcing the reduction in cocoa prices.

They questioned the timing and purpose of the NDC’s outreach, insisting that any engagement after such a major decision lacked sincerity and respect for their livelihoods.

“They have no regard for us. How can you drastically reduce the price and then come to meet us? What exactly are you coming to tell us?” one farmer told journalists during the Minority’s engagement.

The sentiment was echoed by several others who accused the government of sidelining farmers in decisions that directly affect their economic survival.

The situation was further heightened when the NDC reportedly mounted tents directly opposite the venue where the Minority was meeting the farmers.

The move created visible tension within the community, drawing large crowds and raising concerns about potential confrontations between supporters of both sides.

The charged atmosphere necessitated the deployment of security personnel to maintain order as hundreds of farmers gathered to participate in the Minority’s forum.

The farmers maintained that their decision to engage the Minority was driven by a desire to have their concerns amplified in Parliament, particularly regarding the reduction in the producer price from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per bag.

They described the cut as harsh and unjustified, especially at a time when the cost of farm inputs, labour, and transportation continues to rise.

The boycott of the NDC meeting underscores a broader crisis of trust between cocoa farmers and the government.

Many farmers argue that they were neither consulted nor adequately informed before the price adjustment was announced.

This, they say, has eroded confidence in the management of the cocoa sector by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and the government led by John Dramani Mahama.

The Minority Caucus, on its part, has positioned itself as an advocate for the farmers, using the ongoing tour to gather first-hand accounts of the challenges facing cocoa producers.

Members of the caucus have consistently criticised the government’s handling of the sector, describing the price reduction as a policy that unfairly shifts the burden of financial difficulties onto farmers.

The developments in Ahafo Ano North are part of a wider pattern of resistance emerging from cocoa-growing regions, where farmers have expressed anger over delayed payments, declining incomes, and uncertainty about the future of the industry.

The situation has also taken on political dimensions, with opposition figures capitalising on the unrest to challenge government policies and priorities.