A curfew has been put in place for Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality with immediate effect by the Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

This was decided upon after speaking with the Regional Security Council, the Interior Minister, and the National Security Minister.

The decision of the Ahafo REGSEC follows violent clashes that claimed one life and caused injuries to five others on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

“The curfew shall be in force from 5 pm to 7 am daily, pending periodic assessments and reviews.” a statement from the Regional Minister George Boakye said.

One person was reportedly shot dead at Bomaa following a chieftaincy dispute in the community.

The shooting occurred as a result of contention between two families in the town over who succeeds the late chief of the town.

Several others also got injured in the incident and were sent to some nearby health facilities for treatment.