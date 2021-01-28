2 hours ago

The Kenyasi District Police Headquarters in the Ahafo Region have apprehended Mr. Addison Kwaku Antwi, 46 years old agro chemical for trading alleged fake af Confidence Insecticide a product of New Okaff industries limited.

The suspect was apprehended on the 26th of January 2021 after his son and accomplice Emmanuel Boateng had been arrested by the Kenyasi district police command on the 25th of January 2021.

According to Inspector Moses Abletor, CID in charge of Kenyasi District Police Headquarters, the suspect was arrested upon a complaint lodged by the plaintiff, Mr. Edward Asafo Adjei, Ahafo Branch Marketing Manager of New Okaff Industries Limited.

CID Inspector Moses Abletor explained that, the complainant, was embarking on inspection tour to shops where New Okaff Industries Limited products were being sold in the Ahafo Region.

Through interactions with the sales person of one of the shops, “Okodia Agro chemical shop" at Ahafo Kenyasi No.1 the plaintiff suspected that some Agro Chemicals labelled as New Okaff Industries Limited AF Confidence insecticides were fake.

He then called on the shop owner (name withheld) where he mentioned that the suspect, Addison Kwaku Antwi gave him the products to sell.

Four of the suspected 5litre gallons of the alleged fake AF Confidence Insecticide were then taken for examination at the company's laboratory where three emerged to have been tampered.

Subsequently, the complainant reported the case to the Ahafo Kenyasi District Police Headquarters on 24 January 2021 where the suspect was arrested and detained in custody, yesterday 26 January 2021.

However, the suspect has been granted Ghc 50,000 bail with 2 Sureties.

The Kenyasi Police Headquarters on yesterday, 27th January 2021, however granted the suspect Ghc50,000 police inquiry bail with 2 sureties.

The suspect according to the police will assist them for further investigations.

Six boxes of A F Confidence Insecticide have been retrieved from the suspect 's shop “Cozy Enterprise” at Goaso for chemical analysis and evidential purposes.

Source: Kwabena Piesie