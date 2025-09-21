5 hours ago

Health authorities in the Ahafo Region have reported 636 new cases of HIV in the first half of 2025, raising concern over the growing number of infections among young people.

According to the Regional Health Directorate’s mid-year review, adolescents accounted for 14 percent of all new cases, a trend described as alarming.

At a press briefing in Hwediem, the Ahafo Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Akosua Agyeiwaa Owusu-Sarpong, urged residents — particularly the youth — to adopt strict preventive measures.

“Abstinence, fidelity in relationships, and the proper use of condoms remain the most reliable ways to curb HIV transmission,” she said.

She also highlighted ongoing interventions available in health facilities, including prevention of mother-to-child transmission, early infant diagnosis, and antiretroviral treatment for people who test positive. Dr. Owusu-Sarpong encouraged residents to take advantage of these services to safeguard themselves and their families.

On other health concerns, the Regional Health Directorate disclosed that three suspected cases of monkeypox had been detected in Asunafo South and North.

Deputy Regional Director of Health Services, Michael Beridu, explained that the suspected patients and their contacts are in stable condition. He further outlined how monkeypox spreads, noting that transmission can occur through infected animals such as rodents and non-human primates, or through human-to-human contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated items like bedding.

Typical symptoms, he said, include fever, severe headaches, back pain, weakness, and the appearance of a rash beginning on the face before spreading across the body.

Mr. Beridu advised the public to remain vigilant by practicing proper hand hygiene, avoiding unsafe handling of animals, and rejecting stigma against those suspected of infection.