2 hours ago

The member of parliament for Asunafo North Constituency who doubles as the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie has commended the first gentleman of the Republic of Ghana,H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for paying heed to his plea by given him Science and Technology second cycle institution, which is under construction at Akrodie,a suburb of Asunafo North municipality in the Ahafo Region.

He expressed his heartfelt excitement to president Akufo-Addo for this unprecedented project in the history of the Ahafo Region. He made it clear that, despite his numerous projects within Akrodie and its environs, the Science and Technology SHS will be the greatest project among all the projects.

Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie stated emphatically that, the successful completion of this project will help hundreds of students to get the opportunity to prepare themselves in the field of Science and Technology.



This will pave way for students within the Ahafo Region and Ghana at large to pursue medicine in their academic ladder by acquiring an unstinting knowledge at Akrodie Science and Technology institution.

He appreciated the traditional leaders for their overwhelming support to this project. He urged the contractor and his workers to facilitate their work however, he cautioned them not to do any shody work. The minister classified this project as a mini University in the Ahafo Region.

The head of the construction of this idiosyncratic project under the auspices of Julisan Company Ltd.

Mr Ibrahim disclosed to the media that, Akrodie Science and Technology SHS includes Administration block, Science Laboratory, Dining Hall, Assembly block, Boys Dormitory, Girls Dormitory, Modern Library, recreational centre, place of convenience etc.

He made a solemn promise that,Julisan Company Ltd will complete this project within ten months and hand over successfully to the government.

Mr. Ibrahim eulogised the Ahafo Regional Minister and thanked him for lobbying such a great project for his people.

The people of Akrodie and Asunafo North Constituency as a whole are so lucky to have such a hardworking member of parliament who is in his first term as MP.

They are solidly behind Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie to continue his good work.

Story By: Agyapong Francis Nimpong