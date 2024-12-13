2 hours ago

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has attributed the party’s loss in the 2024 general elections to internal divisions that weakened its campaign and compromised unity.

The NPP’s attempt to “break the eight” and secure a consecutive term in power ended in disappointment, with the party losing the presidency and suffering a substantial decline in its parliamentary representation.

In an interview on Thursday, December 12, Ahiagbah highlighted unresolved issues within the party as a key factor in the election defeat.

While acknowledging that the government’s performance may have influenced voter sentiment, he suggested that the impact of these issues was far less significant compared to the internal conflicts that plagued the NPP.

According to Ahiagbah, the internal rifts within the party were the main contributors to its defeat.

“The problem we are facing now stems from internal issues,” Ahiagbah stated.

“As you know, democracies tend to experience such divisions within political parties. Internal elections can lead to difficult situations, necessitating reconciliations and rebuilding efforts.”

He added, “These issues exist, and once in power, they tend to fester, creating rifts that are challenging to resolve. We acknowledge some of these challenges.”