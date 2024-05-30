6 hours ago

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahoufe Patri, has opened up about why she decided to stop attending church.

According to her, “Christians are somewhat judgmental.”

Speaking at an interview on Joy Prime on May 29, 2024, Ahoufe Patri stated that she was criticised for her style of dressing by other church members.

This, according to the actress, was 'too much' for her, eventually leading to her exit from the church.

She explained that the comments distracted her from the main reason she was in church, which was to worship God.

She added that if she had been welcomed warmly, rather than being judged, things might have happened differently.

"When people know you and you go to church, you know how our people are, it’s a little too much for me. It has happened to me twice where people have commented about what I was wearing.

"I felt they could have approached it differently. I also felt we lost sight of the reason why I’m here to worship God. Perhaps welcome me first," she said.