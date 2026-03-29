9 hours ago

Italian-Ghanaian defender Mike Aidoo emerged as the hero for US Pergolettese, scoring a stoppage-time winner in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Aurora Pro Patria in Serie C Group A.

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‎Aidoo, who was introduced from the bench in the 71st minute, made an immediate impact when it mattered most. With the game seemingly heading for a draw, the defender rose in the box in the second minute of added time to net the decisive goal and spark jubilant celebrations among the home supporters.

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‎Pergolettese had earlier taken the lead in the 27th minute through Samuele Careccia, who finished calmly to put the hosts in control. They looked set to secure all three points until Giorgio Citterio struck in the 89th minute to level the score for the visitors.

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‎However, Pergolettese showed resilience and determination, pushing forward in the closing moments before Aidoo’s late intervention sealed a vital win for the side.

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‎The result lifts Pergolettese to 17th in the standings and provides a crucial boost as they continue their battle to climb away from the lower end of the table. They will now look to build on this momentum when they face AlbinoLeffe in their next Serie C fixture.