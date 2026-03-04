4 hours ago

Two pilots have died after an Air Canada plane carrying dozens of people collided with a firefighting vehicle responding to a separate incident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Forty-one people were taken to the hospital, Port Authority executive director Kathryn Garcia confirmed. Thirty-two of them were later discharged, but others had serious injuries, Garcia said.

LaGuardia Airport would remain closed until at least 14:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Monday, Garcia said. An investigation has begun on-site.

The plane was arriving from Montreal and had landed before colliding with the vehicle from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport.

The aircraft – a CRJ 900 model, carrying 72 passengers and four crew members – suffered significant damage.

All on board the plane have been accounted for, Garcia said, while adding that the sergeant and police officer who were inside the firefighting vehicle were in a stable condition in hospital “with no life-threatening injuries”.

“I visited them both in the hospital, as has the chairman, and they were able to speak, and we’re notifying their families,” said Garcia.

Video footage on social media showed the aircraft, which is operated by Air Canada’s regional partner Jazz Aviation, coming to a rest with its nose upturned.

All arrivals and departures from the airport have been cancelled or delayed until further notice.

The majority of flights listed on LaGuardia’s website are labelled as cancelled, with a small number listed as delayed.

Hundreds of flights are affected, with carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Air Canada.

Earlier, LaGuardia Airport authorities released a statement stating that “emergency response protocols were immediately activated” after the crash, with the agency’s chairman and executive director on the scene with Port Authority police.

The New York City Police Department said people should “expect delays and avoid the area if possible”.

“Due to an emergency incident at LaGuardia Airport, all streets and highway exits into the airport are closed until further notice.”

Getty Images

Emergency services surround the Air Canada plane damaged after crashing into a vehicle.

The New York City Fire Department told people to “expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays and emergency personnel near LaGuardia Airport”.

“Use alternate routes,” it posted on X.

BBC