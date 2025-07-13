11 hours ago

In the early hours of Sunday, Air Peace Flight P47190 veered off the runway while landing at the Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport in Port Harcourt.

The flight, which departed from Lagos, experienced what the airline described as a "runway excursion" upon landing. According to a statement issued by Air Peace spokesperson Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the aircraft landed safely before slightly veering off the runway.

“There was no damage to the aircraft, and all passengers disembarked without incident. No injuries were recorded,” the statement noted.

Air Peace reassured travelers of its strong commitment to safety, emphasizing that it continues to uphold the highest operational standards across its services.