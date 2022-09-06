1 hour ago

The way and manner in which Chinese national, Aisah Huang, also known as Galamsey Queen, re-entered the country has exposed Ghana's readiness to combat terrorism, this is according to North Tongu Member of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a tweet, Mr. Ablakwa demanded a prompt, extensive, and impartial investigation into this incident.

4 Chinese nationals were remanded into detention on Monday, September 5 by the Accra Circuit Court due to their alleged involvement in unauthorized small-scale mining operations.

Three suspects in the case, Jong Li Huang, Huang Jei, and Huiad Hua, entered a not guilty plea in court on Monday, September 5, in response to a charge of making unauthorized mineral sales and acquisitions.

Charges of engaging in the sale and acquisition of minerals without a license, as well as mining without a license, are brought against Aisha Huang, who was deported after participating in galamsey operations.

There are rumors that Aisha Huang entered the nation with a different name. She allegedly sought for a TogoVisa and crossed into Ghana to carry on with her galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the three people she was with were engaged in illegal gold trading and mining equipment sales in Accra.

The reappearance of Aisah Huang surprised Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

When discussing this on the Sunrise program on 3FM on Tuesday, September 6, Mr. Fuseini, a former member of parliament for Tamale Central, questioned, "How did she know that we were performing NIA registration for her to register?

“Who gave her permission and how did she acquire it before entering Ghana? How many months did she do in this country. I smell conspiracy, she was in Kumasi doing business all this while,” he said.