3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker says he is impressed with the country's security and intelligence agencies' work in swooping down on the deported galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, who returned to Ghana.

Aisha Huang was arrested again in Kumasi while continuing her illegal mining activities and remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court Judge.

She is said to have re-entered Ghana through Togo border in January, 2022 with a new passport and under a new identity.

She also had her non-citizen Ghana Card renewed although she didn't have the necessary documents to support a change in her details on the card.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, George Mireku Duker asserted that the re-arrest of Aisha Huang is indicative of the Akufo-Addo government's undaunted commitment to the fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

He lauded the security agencies saying, "I'm happy, so excited and will applaud the security agencies on their steps to arrest such a person. That should indicate to Ghanaians that, as a government, we've not thrown our hands in despair that we can't solve it (galamsey). We are so determined".