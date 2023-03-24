3 hours ago

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, crowned Osebo the Zara Man as the new Fashion Messiah after initially challenging him to a fashion duel, claiming that "fashion is a calculation" and daring him to compete.

In a recent Instagram post, Bishop Asiamah admitted that while he had enjoyed the competition, his true passion and specialty lay in spirituality.

He expressed his gratitude to his followers for their support and encouragement throughout the challenge, acknowledging that their unwavering support had made the experience a great one for him

“Ladies and gentlemen, loyal supporters, at this juncture, I think the brave thing to do is to cede the title of Fashion Messiah to my brother Osebothezaraman.

“We have had a wonderful contest no doubt but we all know my speciality is Spirituality, so I need to leave the fashion business to him. Thank you for all the love. It was great because of you guys,” he said.

Source: GhanaWeb