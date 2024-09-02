1 hour ago

Dutch giants Ajax have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on loan from Southampton, with an option to buy.

The deal, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, is contingent upon Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn leaving Ajax for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ajax had previously shown interest in Sulemana in 2021 when he was a rising star at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, but he eventually joined Rennes.

Sulemana, known for his pace and flair, has struggled to make an impact since joining Southampton in 2021.

His time at the south coast club has been marred by inconsistent performances and injury setbacks.

This season, Sulemana has yet to feature for Southampton in the Premier League due to injury. Last season, he appeared in 25 matches, contributing three assists but failing to score.

His performances did help Southampton secure promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.

Sulemana’s injury issues have also affected his international career, leading to his exclusion from Ghana's squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The upcoming loan move to Ajax offers him a fresh start and the opportunity to rejuvenate his career at one of Europe's most prestigious clubs.