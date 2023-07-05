24 minutes ago

Dutch Journalist Mike Verweij has asserted that Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus will command a significant transfer fee if he is to move during the summer transfer window.

While not reaching the astronomical fee that Ajax received for Antony's transfer to Manchester United last summer, Kudus's price tag is expected to be substantial.

Verweij mentioned that Brighton & Hove Albion appears to be the most serious contender for the talented player.

“Brighton are the most serious. But if Manchester United become serious about Kudus, then Erik ten Hag can do great things for his former club again just like when he bought Antony for €100m (£86.5m). Kudus won’t go for the same price but his price would surely go up,” Mike Vermeij said.

However, if Manchester United expresses genuine interest in Kudus, Ajax's former coach Erik ten Hag could once again be involved in a high-profile transfer deal, reminiscent of Antony's €100 million (£86.5 million) move.

During the 2022/23 football season, despite dealing with injuries, Mohammed Kudus excelled for Ajax, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of several clubs, including Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, who are keen on securing his services this summer.