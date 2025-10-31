39 minutes ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has advised former Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye to exercise caution in his public remarks concerning the ongoing controversy surrounding the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) contract.

Speaking on Adom TV’s *Badwam* on Thursday, Mr. Akandoh said that while political loyalty may compel some individuals to defend their parties, maintaining personal integrity should always take precedence.

“I have seen Okoe-Boye issue statements regarding the ongoing software saga,” Akandoh stated. “My advice to him is this: issues like this may prompt your party to push you to speak, but remember that integrity is what lasts beyond politics.

He has to be careful with everything he says.”

The Minister further cautioned that political allies who encourage public defences often abandon supporters when circumstances change.

“The same people pushing you, if things go wrong and you are disgraced, when power changes hands, they will push you aside and say you have no integrity,” he warned.

Dr. Okoe-Boye, who served under the previous administration, has defended the LHIMS contract, insisting it followed due process and was designed to modernise Ghana’s health data management system.

Mr. Akandoh, however, maintained that the project failed to deliver value for money and confirmed that the government has referred the matter to the Attorney-General for legal and security advice after the vendor allegedly blocked access to the national health data platform upon the contract’s expiration.