3 hours ago

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reportedly been denied access to the Department of Surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The Juaboso Member of Parliament(MP) was at the facility on Monday, September 2, to inspect the facility and verify reports on the suspension of selective surgeries due to malfunctioning elevators, although management has dismissed it.

However, upon arrival, Accra-based Channel One TV reported that, the MP was confronted by the head of the department, Dr Adu Aryee.

Dr Aryee is said to have questioned Mr Akandoh’s identity and authority to conduct the unannounced visit at the facility.

“I don’t know you, Who are you? Do you have any letter introducing you? I have never met you in my life. I don’t know you. Do I know?” Dr Aryee reportedly questioned.

In response, Mr Akandoh said, “I am a Member of Parliament; it has come to my attention that the lift at the surgical block is not working so I have come to see it for myself.”

The MP expressed his frustration in an interview with the media after the encounter.

“It came to the attention of the public that Korle Bu has suspended indefinitely elective surgeries, and the reason they sighted was as a result of faulty lifts. This morning I decided to pay a surprise visit to see for myself.

“Unfortunately, the lifts are not working. We are here at the department of surgery and the lift at the department of surgery is not working. Information we have gathered is that some of the lifts have been down for the past four to five good years,” he stated.

Describing the situation as unconscionable, Mr Akandoh has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to resolve it.

“For me, it is rather unconscionable for a whole hospital, a teaching hospital such as Korle Bu, to derelict its duty for just maintaining a lift to facilitate the movement of patients to get the quality of healthcare they need.

“It is rather unfortunate therefore I am calling on the government, the Minister responsible for health, they cannot suspend surgeries indefinitely. Within the next 24 hours, we must see the end of this unconscionable behaviour. We cannot accept that reason,” he stated.