1 hour ago

Two persons are feared dead following a clash between the youth of Akatsi in the Volta Region and the police.

Thenewsroomonline.com reports that the youth went on the rampage after three persons on a motorbike were knocked down and run over by a police riot control van.

The incident claimed the life of one of the pillion riders which has since triggered violent protests in the town.

In an attempt to maintain calm and bring the situation under control, the police have allegedly fired live rounds reportedly killing two people in the process.

