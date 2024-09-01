1 hour ago

Two unidentified young men believed to be of Fulani extraction have been found dead at Klokpui, a farming community near Wute in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The deceased were found in a bush between Klokpui and Wute, just about a kilometre from the main road linking Akatsi and Wute.

A Police source said that a report was made to the Akatsi Police Command by Mr Wisdom Akpablie, the Assembly Member for the area, who said he received the death report from his subjects regarding the discovery of the two lifeless bodies.

The Police source disclosed that, the lifeless bodies of the deceased were found with visible signs of severe gunshot wounds on the bodies.

The source also indicated that the deceased sexual organs and hearts were removed.

The Police are therefore requesting assistance from the public in helping identify and locate the relatives of the deceased as they continue with investigations.

Mr Akpablie explained that the deceased was alleged to have been murdered at a different location before being dumped within his area.

He said all efforts by residents from the area to identify the bodies have been unsuccessful.

Mr Akpablie has since appealed to the members of the community to remain vigilant in their movements within the area.

Bodies of the deceased have since been kept at the Sogakope Hospital morgue awaiting further examinations.