Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda Constituency, has been appointed as a member to the Open Parliament Steering Committee. He was sworn in on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Hon. Acquah's nomination recognizes his leadership in strengthening legislative openness across the country.

He promised to give his all and contribute significantly with his experience and knowledge to accelerate the process of establishing openness, accountability, civic participation, and innovation within democratic governance.

Hon. Acquah joins nine other members of the Committee, which also includes Sammuel Obeng of Parliamentary Network Africa and the Speaker of Parliament himself, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The remaining members are Mrs. Esther Poku-Eduhene (CHRI), Mrs. Matilda Ayamga (NORSAAC), Mr. Jerry Sam (Penplusbytes), Dr. Michael Augustus Akakpo (CDD-Ghana), Hon. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah (MP for Ho West), Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror (Clerk of Parliament), and Supt. (rtd) Efia Tenge.

The Open Parliament Steering Committee was formed in June 2025 to provide strategic oversight and promote the implementation of Ghana's Open Parliament Action Plan through the Open Government Partnership (OGP) project.