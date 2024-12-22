7 hours ago

Outgoing Deputy Minister of Health and MP for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has caused controversy by claiming that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the 2024 elections through black magic or spiritual manipulation.

In an interview on Oyerepa TV, he questioned the election's outcomes, pointing out that many NDC supporters did not vote yet the party secured a significant lead.

Acquah downplayed the NDC's victory, suggesting that if NPP supporters had voted in full numbers, the result would have been different.

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions. Some NPP supporters see his comments as a call for further investigation, while critics argue that they distract from the real issues facing the NPP, like internal divisions and economic dissatisfaction.

A political strategist warned that such comments may alienate voters and hinder efforts to rebuild trust within the NPP.

Residents, including those in Akim Oda, urged the party to focus on addressing its own shortcomings rather than making excuses.