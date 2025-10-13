5 hours ago

In a bold move to show his dedication to education and youth empowerment, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda constituency in the EasternRegion, has rolled out a major educational support program for more than 600 students who recently passed the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Beneficiaries from several communities across the area, including Essam, Yeboakrom, Larbikrom, Oda Nkwanta, and Oda township, were given prospectus packages to help them prepare for Senior High School (SHS).

The MP's intervention, which many parents and education officers characterized as "timely and impactful," comes at a time when the financial burden of enrolling children in SHS remains high for families, particularly those in rural areas.

Every student received a package that included a chop box, exercise books, and supplies like gari, nido, sugar, sardines, shito, and other items required for fresh SHS admissions.

The MP awarded students with higher performance in the BECE with cash envelopes and certificates.

The symbolic act was intended to encourage students to pursue their study with renewed vigor in addition to relieving parents of some of their financial burdens.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony, including parents and traditional elders, to see what many praised as an incredible investment in the future of Akim Oda's youth.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Akwasi Acquah, emphasized his conviction that education is the cornerstone of long-term communal development.

He told the children that, the reason behind his support, is to see the youth of Oda succeed through education devoid of politics.

“I consciously decided to assist the youth in Akim Oda constituency, not for political reasons, but because education is the cornerstone of development,” he stated.

He further urged the students to remain disciplined and dedicated to their studies, emphasizing that their success would not only transform their individual lives but also uplift their communities.

Hon. Acquah also appealed to parents and guardians to complement his efforts by nurturing discipline and focus in their wards. He noted that the government and community leaders can only achieve sustainable progress when parents actively support their children’s educational journey.

“Let's collaborate to establish Akim Oda as a hub for academic excellence,” he added.

The MP’s initiative forms part of his vision focused on improving education, empowering youth, and driving socio-economic growth across the constituency.

Since becoming MP, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah has launched several community projects aimed at bridging educational gaps and promoting self-reliance among the youth.