It looks like love has officially run its course for Akon and his longtime partner Tomeka Thiam. Just three days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary, Tomeka filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, according to documents obtained by Billboard on Sept. 12.

The filing reveals Tomeka is asking for joint legal custody but sole physical custody of the pair’s 17-year-old daughter, Journey. She’s also requesting spousal support, while making it clear she doesn’t want the court to grant Akon the same.

Neither Akon nor Tomeka’s representatives have spoken publicly about the split, but the news has fans buzzing — partly because Akon’s love life has always been something of a mystery.

For years, the “Smack That” singer has fueled speculation about being a polygamist. And instead of shutting down the rumors, he’s leaned into the mystery. Back in 2022, Akon cheekily told VladTV:

“I’mma let it stay a rumor. I like the fact that people are guessing now, I love it. I’m not confirming nor denying.”

While he’s kept the details of his relationships private, he’s been very vocal about fatherhood. The divorce filing confirms he has nine kids — “seven boys and two girls” — and he’s often compared himself to fellow celeb dad Nick Cannon.

In a 2023 appearance on The Zeze Mills Show, Akon defended his big family setup:

“That’s how life is supposed to be. Why not? [Nick’s] rich. He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children. I got nine and I’m there for every one of mine.”

For now, it seems one chapter of Akon’s personal life is coming to a close, while the spotlight on his ever-interesting family life is only growing brighter.