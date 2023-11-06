4 hours ago

Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Atta Akyea, has recounted how late renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Akoto Ampaw saved him from jail.

The former Works and Housing Minister said a client accused him of theft many years ago and it took Mr Akoto’s intervention to save his career.

“The greatest trouble in my career was when my client said I had stolen his money. I didn’t break into his room. The idiocy of the case is that he doesn’t want to settle.

“Guess who I consulted? At the same law firm where I was trained, I called upon Akoto Ampaw and said Shay, look at where they are taking me. He said you shouldn’t worry at all,” he narrated.

The lawmaker disclosed this at Mr Ampaw’s one-week observation following his death on October 20, 2023.

“The sense of Akoto Ampaw, and the powers of cross-examining an adversary and the rest of it. The lawyer called and said let’s settle. You have a giant tearing you into pieces, you have to settle. So we settled the matter and it was so clear that I was entitled to my money,” he recounted fondly.

Mr. Atta Akyea added that, they had a solid bond of friendship that spans over decades, emphasising they were more like brothers.

Mr Ampaw died at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) after a prolonged illness.

He was the lead lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition.